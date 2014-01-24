Here is the introductory article from Michael Fry.
Welcome to Wealthy Nation. We are a group of Scots who stand to the right of centre on the political spectrum and who are going to vote Yes to the independence of our country in the referendum on September 18, 2014.
To some observers this intention may come as a surprise, but we think Scottish independence is a logical extension of our belief in personal, political, social and economic freedom". On the Wealthy Nation website we have set up, we want over the coming months to discuss and define the relationship between that national goal and the principles we hold. We will show also how the kind of practical policies we advocate will make the Scotland of the future a much richer and happier place.
Poverty, that Leftist excuse for crime, alienation, social breakdown and much else in the Marxist lexicon, is a perfectly natural phenomenon.
It is Wealth and its creation methodologies that require detailed explication.
