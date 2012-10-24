What a week for the SNP. They're in big trouble over EUgate and NATOgate. But it really is their own fault, isn't it?
It's the SNP's fault because they shouldn't hold any opinion on whether an independent Scotland should be in the EU or in Nato.
It is of course conceivable that someone may think that getting nuclear weapons out of Scotland is their number one political objective. They may then conclude that an independent Scotland is less likely to contain nukes and then go on to support Scottish independence for that reason alone.
Equally, one might conclude that an independent Scotland would be less likely to withdraw from the EU than would a UK dominated by Eurosceptic folk down south.
But it's perfectly possible to believe in Scottish independence and be pro or anti Nato or to be pro or anti the EU.
We don't even know whether the UK itself will be in or out of Nato or the EU after 2015. Who knows what will happen at the next general election?
Surely the point of the SNP is to persuade people here that Scotland is a nation and that therefore it should be independent whether the resulting government be left wing or right wing, authoritarian or libertarian, pro or anti NATO or the EU. It is also a perfectly valid argument for Unionists to agree that Scotland is a nation but that its interests are best served in a multi-national UK state.
The whole question of becoming independent or remaining in the Union should be judged on that basis alone.
And those who think that an independent Scotland would necessarily be a right-on and left-wing paradise might well be in for a rude shock.
1 comment:
An independent Scotland would very likely become a Leftist redoubt and the importation of large numbers of unassimilable, Third World immigrants would be regarded as a badge of political honour.
Bad idea though :
http://mises.org/journals/jls/12_2/12_2_4.pdf
Post a Comment