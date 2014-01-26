David Reid

Here is an appreciation that was published in the Herald:
Enthusiasts come in for much ill-informed flak. However, a substantial number who were inspired by their enthusiasm in the club and sustained by Davie Reid have made significant careers in aviation and other fields and have risen to high positions that include head of airworthiness for Airbus, commander in chief of the Canadian Air Force and head of quality for British Aerospace.This appreciation was part of a tribute given during the church service. Right at the moment of Davie's coffin being lowered a Boeing 737 passed directly over Ayr Cemetery.
Davie's legacy to us and to Prestwick Airport is great and manifest.
