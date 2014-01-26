Sunday, 26 January 2014

David Reid

On the third of January I attended the funeral of David Reid, one of the founders of the Prestwick Airport Aviation Group.

Here is an appreciation that was published in the Herald:

Enthusiasts come in for much ill-informed flak. However, a sub­stantial number who were inspired by their enthusiasm in the club and sustained by Davie Reid have made significant careers in aviation and other fields and have risen to high positions that include head of airworthiness for Airbus, commander in chief of the Canadian Air Force and head of quality for British Aerospace.

Davie's legacy to us and to Prestwick Airport is great and manifest.

This appreciation was part of a tribute given during the church service. Right at the moment of Davie's coffin being lowered a Boeing 737 passed directly over Ayr Cemetery.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)