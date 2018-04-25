Starting again..

I've decided that it's time to restart this blog.
The very first post in 2002 started as follows:
Welcome to this new blog. The title Freedom and Whisky links the two themes of this blog: libertarianism and Scotland. The libertarianism will, however, sometimes extend beyond events in Scotland and I shall also be covering non-political news of interest to me north of the border.
There's really nothing to add to that.
Freedom and Whisky will continue just as before.
So why the long gap?
In the lead up to the 2014 referendum I had entered into semi-retirement and was able to spend a vast amount of time following the national debate. Like most Scottish libertarians whom I know I voted for Scottish independence as the more decentralist option. Similarly I voted for Brexit, also the decentralist position. Needless to say this doesn't mean that I support the current extraordinarily authoritarian Scottish government nor indeed the utterly incompetent UK one. After the Scottish referendum I'd just become totally "blogged out", and since then have spent far too much time reading other folks' online pronouncements.
Now mine will start again...
Excellent! I look forward to reading your posts again.
Nice to see you pop up in my RSS reader again!
Welcome back...
DK
Thanks guys.
